Richmond Catholic Diocese to offer settlements if victims do not sue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Catholic Diocese of Richmond says it will offer monetary settlements to sexual abuse victims if they give up the right to sue. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the diocese announced the offer on Monday. Richmond Bishop Barry Knestout said in a press release that the offer is “the best course for our diocese to reach a just reconciliation with our victim survivors.” The diocese said it does not know how much money will be needed for such settlements. Victims who want to participate must initiate a claim by April 3 and file the claim by May 15.