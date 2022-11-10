Restoration Housing completes another home makeover in Southeast

| By

Restoration Housing, the non-profit that restores older dilapidated houses and turns them into affordable multi-unit housing, cut the ribbon on its sixth completed project today. Restoration Housing invested around $300,000 in the Stewart Avenue house project, but grants, donations and historic tax credits helpedd to fully subsidize the remodeling of a two-story house, well over a century old. Executive director Isabel Thornton says the home on Stewart Avenue Southeast is already occupied by two families: