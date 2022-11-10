Incoming Chief of Police for Roanoke County outlines initial goals

Roanoke County Chief of Police Howard Hall will retire after 10 years in that role at the end of the year. After what they called a nationwide search Hall’s successor will come from with – 28 year veteran Michael Poindexter. Poindexter has been the Assistant Chief of Police in Roanoke County since April. His background includes criminal investigations and human resources. Poindexter will become the fourth chief of police in Roanoke County since the department was formed in 1990 – the first African-American in that position.