Report: MVP tree-cutting in Roanoke Co. now 60% complete

Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall says he has been informed that tree cutting for the Mountain Valley Pipeline is now 60% complete through the county. Hall told the Board of Supervisors today that police relations have been cordial with the tree-sitting pipeline protestors and their supporters on the ground — but the protest is illegal, and arrest warrants await the two women when they come down. He says most of what has occurred did not come as any surprise:

County Fire and Rescue Chief Steve Simon told supervisors that crews have pre-positioned equipment near the tree-sitting protest site in case a medical rescue becomes necessary.