Northam cuts the ribbon on new regional workforce center

They are calling it the first of its kind in Virginia – a regional workforce center that brings together job seekers, employment, training and other services. About ten local agencies and non-profits are involved with the Virginia Career Works-Blue Ridge Center. Governor Northam helped cut the ribbon today:

There’s also career counseling, a resource room and computers for job searches at the new Virginia Career Works Center on Thirlane Road.