“Red” will not go without necessities while tree sitting to protest MVP

Red Terry – the woman who has been living in a tree stand on her family’s Bent Mountain property for two weeks while Mountain Valley Pipeline crews fell trees for the natural gas pipeline all around her – told WFIR this afternoon that a rescue worker indicated they won’t let her go without basic necessities. Terry says she will be in the tree at least through the weekend. “Red” is in violation of the law since Mountain Valley Pipeline seized a swath of land via eminent domain. She says a group of friends and supporters are on hand – along with law enforcement agencies and MVP crews – and some supporters have camped overnight on her property.

