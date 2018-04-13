JCHS, VT-C, Radford health care students work together on mock disaster

A church school bus crashes into a truck carrying ammonia. Multiple injuries, a hectic emergency department and irate, worried spouses. It wasn’t real, but the 10th annual “Inter-professional Education Simulation” at Jefferson College of Health Sciences. About 300 students from Jefferson College, the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Radford University took part – diagnosing volunteers acting as trauma patients, then treating them. Whiter says it takes almost a year to come up with a new disaster scenario. Kimberly Whiter oversees the exercise:

