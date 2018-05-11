Red Terry talks about her MVP protest tour after 34 day tree sitting ordeal

| By

Teresa “Red” Terry and her daughter Minor spent more than a month protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline that will come through their Bent Mountain property by tree sitting in stands perched high in trees, in the right of ways granted to MVP and supported by contempt charges against Red and Minor last week. They finally came down from those trees over the weekend and spent the last few days on the road pressing their case as to why the pipeline should be stopped. Red says her legs are still a bit shaky after spending 34 days in the tree stand. We had trouble connecting with Red as promised yesterday, but WFIR anchor-reporter Gene Marrano spoke with her yesterday afternoon and now here is a “Longer Listen”:

