Police: 74-year-old sold drugs from upscale home

Published May 11, 2018 | By AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Police say a 74-year-old Virginia businessman has been charged with dealing heroin and cocaine from his home in an upscale Richmond-area neighborhood.  The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that David F. Gripshover was arrested earlier this week on three felony drug charges.  Gripshover owns a used car dealership and previously worked as a lab manager at a pharmaceutical company.  Police said he sold drugs by leaving small amounts in his mailbox at his  Chesdin Landing home for customers to pick up.

Powered by WordPress and WordPress Theme created with Artisteer.