Recycled plastic becomes greenway park benches in Vinton

| By

The Town of Vinton, Precision Fabrics Group, Food Lion and the Daughters of the American Revolution have joined forces to turn three-thousand pounds of discarded plastic into park benches. The first one was dedicated along the Glade Park Greenway this morning. Three benches have already been installed along the greenway and the rest will soon follow. Pete Peters is Vinton’s Town Manager: