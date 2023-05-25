ATF rolls out violent crime reduction tool

“NIBIN” has arrived – the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has unveiled a mobile crime fighting tool – a rolling lab that can identify unique marks on a spent bullet casing and link it to previous gun violence incidents via a massive database. It stopped in Roanoke this morning. NIBIN stands for “the National Integrated Ballistics Identification Network.” There are now 3 such vans equipped by the ATF nationally. Walter Dandridge Jr. is a forensics firearms specialist for the ATF. Dandridge says they are targeted for higher crime communities that do not have their own stationary forensic labs.