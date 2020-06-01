Recovery is slow at many health care systems

It’s a slow recovery for health care systems across the country, four weeks after Governor Northam authorized a resumption of elective procedures. LewisGale Regional Health System is one example; CEO and Market President Lance Jones says they are now back to about 60 to 70% of patient levels for elective visits and procedures – and for the emergency room. He says in some cases, the lack of earlier visits is creating greater health problems now. Jones acknowledges that one reason many people have been hesitant to return is the perception that they will risk exposure to the COVID-19 virus – but health care providers, he says, have some of the highest-level safety precautions you will find anywhere. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

