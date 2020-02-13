Really? Study concludes nation’s rudest drivers are in Virginia

A new study finds that Virginia is the state with the rudest drivers – ahead of states you might expect to top the list like New York. The study comes from Insurify, which used a citation database for things like:

Failure to yield violations (failure to yield the right of way, failure to yield to a pedestrian)

Failure to stop violations (failure to stop for a red light, school bus, or stop sign)

Improper backing

Passing where prohibited

Tailgating, street racing, and hit-and-runs.

The study does not differentiate between the various regions of Virginia.

Click here to see the full Insurify study