RCPD Chief Sam Roman to assume new role as assistant city manager

From Roanoke City Government: At their March 20th meeting, Roanoke City Council approved City Manager Bob Cowell’s request to add an additional Assistant City Manager to the organization and confirmed Sam Roman as Assistant City Manager. Following Deputy City Manager Clarence Grier’s recent departure to assume the role of County Administrator with Cumberland County, North Carolina, a recruitment process was initiated, resulting in the addition of the new position and Mr. Roman’s selection and confirmation by City Council. Mr. Roman’s more than 25 years with the City of Roanoke has included a variety of roles with the Roanoke Police Department culminating in his current role as Chief of Police. Mr. Roman has previously served in supervisory roles in every area of the Roanoke Police Department and served for a short period as the Chief of Police with the City of Lexington, Virginia. Mr. Roman has earned certificates from the FBI National Academy, the Senior Management Institute for Police at Boston University, the Professional Executive Leadership School with the University of Richmond, the Executive Command College with the University of Virginia, and in Leadership and Collaboration in Government with Harvard University. Mr. Roman has served on area Boards including Total Action for Progress, the Community Services Board, Region 1, and the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Mr. Roman served in the United States Marine Corps and has a Bachelor’s Degree from Liberty University. “We are fortunate to continue to benefit from the leadership Sam brings to this organization,” says City Manager Bob Cowell. “Sam has committed nearly 30 years to the residents of this City in some of the most challenging times. I look forward to the ways he will contribute in this new role.” Sam states, “I look forward to my new role within City leadership as I continue to work with our community and the dedicated team members of Roanoke.” Mr. Roman will support the City Manager by providing leadership to City operational departments including Public Works and General Services. Mr. Roman will begin his serviceas Assistant City Manager in July following a search for his replacement as Chief.