Rc Professor advances to Semi-Finals of Jeopardy Tournament

After his win last night, Gary Hollis, a Chemistry professor at Roanoke College, has advanced to the semi finals of the Jeopardy! Professors Tournament! During a watch party at the college, Hollis talked about the moment he learned that he would participate on a show, he has been trying to get on for close to 40 years.

Hollis says the Semi-Finals will air next week.