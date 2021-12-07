Shooting suspect nabbed in NW Roanoke incident

(from Roanoke City Police) On December 5, 2021 at approximately 12:25 p.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Glengary Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male and adult female outside of a residence who had both been struck by gunfire. The female’s injuries were non-life threatening and she refused treatment. The adult male was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects were located on scene. Throughout the course of the investigation, officers were able to determine that J’Von Jones, 23 of Roanoke, was the suspect involved in the shooting. Warrants for malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a felon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony were obtained. Roanoke Police and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task

Force (CARFTF) located Mr. Jones on Monday, December 6, 2021 and took him into custody without further incident. The above warrants, and other warrants that were outstanding, were served at that time.