RAM House finds home

RAM House has finally found a new home, as the homeless day shelter on Campbell Avenue looks for more room to expand its services. 410 Elm Avenue SW will be its new home once renovations are completed; Roanoke Area Ministries will provide more details next Friday. The Jain Center will be named after the couple that are donating the building. Prabhat Jain is the CEO of Virginia Transformer Corporation