Little Town Players wins regional award

| By

Little Town Players in the Town of Bedford has been recognized by a national organization. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports their production of 12 Angry Men was named the Best Play of 2023 in Central Virginia.

https://www.littletownplayers.com/