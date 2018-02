Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner on the road to the playoffs

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are fighting for a playoff spot in the Southern Professional Hockey League – and it won’t be easy. After home games at the Berglund Center tomorrow and Saturday night the Dawgs go on the road for 7 games and won’t return home for more than 3 weeks. Huntsville is the opponent for both home games this weekend. You can hear our latest complete conversation with Rail Yard Dawgs coach Dan Bremner below:

2-14 Dan Bremner