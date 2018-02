Local delegate advocates for bills during Crossover Week

| By

Its “cross over” week in Virginia’s General Assembly and Roanoke delegate Sam Rasoul is pushing for a bill he says will protect utility customers from “double dipping.” More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

2-15 Rasoul-Utility Bill Wrap#1-WEB

Click below to hear an extended conversation with delegate Sam Rasoul:

2-15 Sam Rasoul-Longer Listen-WEB