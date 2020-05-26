Radford University to hold tuition steady in next school year

NEWS RELEASE: Today, Radford University announced that it would not increase tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year.

President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. said, “During a time in which many of our new and returning students and their families are experiencing financial challenges due to the global health pandemic and related economic downturn, Radford University is fully maintaining its steadfast commitment to the accessibility and affordability of higher education.”

Board of Visitors Rector Robert A. Archer said, “On behalf of the Board, I am so pleased with the incredible efforts being made to maintain a high-quality and low-cost learning, as well as, safe living environment for all Radford University students.”

For undergraduate students studying on the main campus located in Radford, Virginia, as well as the Roanoke Higher Education Center and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center located in Abingdon, tuition will remain the same from the 2019-2020 academic year to the 2020-2021 academic year.

For in-state, undergraduate students studying at Radford University Carilion (RUC) located in Roanoke, Virginia, there will be a 10 percent decrease in tuition and fees for the 2020-2021 academic year when compared to the 2019-2020 academic year, representing the University’s continued effort to decrease cost, while maintaining quality, for RUC students.

President Hemphill noted, “This will be the second year in which a tuition and fee reduction has been implemented, resulting in approximately a 20 percent decrease when compared to the cost of Jefferson College of Health Sciences prior to the merger with Radford University.”

In addition to a tuition and fee decrease for RUC students studying in Roanoke, Radford University will institute a competitive pricing structure for RUC’s fully online programs in order to expand the workforce pipeline across high-demand areas for health sciences professionals.

President Hemphill said, “By cutting the cost in half for some of the fully online programs at RUC, Radford University is demonstrating its critical focus on providing the health sciences workforce needed to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

To learn more about RUC’s fully online program offerings, visit www.radford.edu/HealthcareHeroes.

“Without question, the aforementioned actions are a true reflection of a student-centered institution making decisions in which students are placed first and foremost. Radford University’s focus on students and their success cannot and will not waver. It is part of who we are, and it is what our students deserve,” said President Hemphill.