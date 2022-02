Radford “Subject Matter Expert” on upcoming SCOTUS vacancy

| By

Dr. Chapman Rackaway (pictured, Radford photo) is the chair and a professor in the Department of Political Science at Radford University. He’s also a “subject matter expert” on the Supreme Court. With the upcoming retirement of Stephen Breyer he weighs in on the choices for President Biden with WFIR’s Gene Marrano, in this “Longer Listen” segment: