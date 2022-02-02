Dr. Pepper Park already has strong lineup in place for 2022

Its still about three months away from the outdoor concert season but Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges already has booked a solid lineup of national acts and the tribute bands that have been one of the park’s signature events since it debuted 8 years ago. Among the national acts announced are Andy Grammer and the Outlaws; tribute bands playing the music of Fleetwood Mac, Prince, and the Bee Gees are also scheduled. Park president Waynette Anderson was live in studio this morning:

Watch the complete interview with Waynette Anderson about the 2022 Dr. Pepper Park season on the WFIR Facebook; hear it again below: