Radford merger with Jefferson College nearing completion

By the fall semester Jefferson College of Health Sciences in downtown Roanoke should officially be Radford University Carilion. The state approval is in place and now the final word on accreditation for the new entity should come by June. Brian Hemphill is the president of Radford University. This morning Hemphill joined leaders at Jefferson College and Carilion when a logo for the new school was unveiled. The final commencement for Jefferson College of Health Sciences takes place next Friday.

