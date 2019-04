Dawgs board chairman looks back at season

| By

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs came within a period and a half of making it to the SPHL finals before bowing out against Birmingham on Saturday. Chairman of the Board Bob McGinn is proud of his team – also joking that they got “no respect” – a la the late comedian Rodney Dangerfield:

4-22 McGinn for web

Hear an extended conversation with Bob McGinn below:

4-22 Bob McGinn convo