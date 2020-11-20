Pursuit, standoff lead to arrest of attempted murder suspect

NEWS RELEASE: On 11/19/2020 at about 8:30, Roanoke Police located a subject David Wills, age 25 from Roanoke who had outstanding warrants for his arrest in the 2000 block of Tinker Drive. As officers approached the subject who was the sole subject in the vehicle, he fled the scene in the vehicle. Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit (which lasted less than a quarter mile?); they were able to utilize a pursuit intervention device flattening the tires of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle became immobile at the intersection of Hollins Road and Mason Mill, where officers observed the subject with a weapon. Wills failed to comply with the officers orders to exit his vehicle, causing a stand off that lasted several hours. The Tactical Response Team and several Negotiators responded to the scene and were able to establish communication and eventually persuade Mr. Wills to disarm himself of the several weapons in his possession and ultimately surrender into the custody of the officers on scene without further incident. Warrants were served on Mr. Wills for Attempted 1st degree murder, felony possession of a firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and two counts use of a firearm in commission of a felony. There was also an outstanding capias on file from another jurisdiction. Wills was transported and consigned to the Roanoke City Jail.