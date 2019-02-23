Pulaski County dam failure possible; flash flood watch issued

From the National Weather Service: Pulaski County Emergency Services reported that the Lake Powhatan Dam at the Blue Ridge Scout Reservation in southeast Pulaski County had developed a problem with the outflow pipe. This may cause the dam to fail if excessive heavy rainfall occurs, or the pipe becomes clogged. If the dam fails, flash flooding would occur along Big Macks Creek, which would flow downstream to the New River. This would affect Max Creek Road, and Eanes Ferry Road, near Julia Simpkins Road, including all of the low water crossings entering the Scout Reservation. This would impact the homes of Macks Creek Village. Both flood and flash flood watches are in effect for that area through Sunday morning.