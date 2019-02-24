High wind warning; downed trees, power outages possible

| By

From the National Weather Service: High Wind Warning in effect until Noon Monday.

* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* Timing…Winds increasing Sunday morning and continuing through Sunday night into early Monday morning, especially at the higher elevations.

* Impacts…Tree limbs will be blown down. Trees in waterlogged soil will topple over, increasing the potential for power outages. Driving high profile vehicles will be very difficult.

* Locations…Along and west of the Blue Ridge.

* Hazards…Strong wind gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph are likely to cause power outages…fallen trees… property damage…and dangerous driving conditions for high profile vehicles. Move unfastened items…such as garbage cans and deck furniture…indoors.