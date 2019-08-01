Protestors want Northam to return contribution from pipeline builders

Protestors gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in downtown Roanoke around noon, calling for Governor Northam to return a $10,000 donation from the consortium behind the Mountain Valley Pipeline that was donated to his Political Action Committee “The Way Forward.” The Clean Money Coalition is also calling on Attorney General Mark Herring to investigate and report on conflicts-of-interest concerning the MVP donation. The Reverend David Denham is with Represent Roanoke Valley and the Clean Money Squad:

