Protesters gather near Virginia Tech Carilion campus on several issues

| By

A multi-faceted protest this afternoon near the Virginia Tech Carilion campus, spurred by the Virginia Municipal League conference being held at Hotel Roanoke this week. On hand were those opposed to natural gas pipelines, proposed redevelopment near the Higher Education Center in Gainsboro and plans for the Evan Springs property near Valley View Mall. Pipeline opponents plan to protest outside Hotel Roanoke about what they claim is a too-cozy relationship between Dominion Energy and Governor Northam, when the Governor address the Virginia Municipal League conference tomorrow morning. Dominion Energy is an investor in the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Martin Jeffrey is a northwest city resident and activist:

10-7 Jeffrey