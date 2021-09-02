Prominent Robert E. Lee statue legally allowed to come down

Virginia’s Attorney General says the prominent Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond can now legally be removed. He announced via a press release that the Supreme Court of Virginia sided with him that the state does have a right to remove state-owned property that sends “a message with which it now disagrees.” The full release can be found below.

From Attorney General Mark Herring: RICHMOND (September 2, 2021) – Attorney General Herring won the Lee statue cases today when the Supreme Court of Virginia agreed with him and ruled that the Commonwealth of Virginia has the right to remove state-owned property that sends “a message with which it now disagrees.” The Supreme Court of Virginia has also dissolved the injunction that was keeping the statue up which means that it can now come down.

“Today is an historic day in Virginia. Today, we turn the page to a new chapter in our Commonwealth’s history – one of growth, openness, healing, and hope,” said Attorney General Mark Herring.

“For too long we allowed our communities to be dominated by symbols of white supremacy and hate that did not represent who we had become as Virginians. The Lee statue has stood as a daily reminder of a racist past, but we cannot let that history define the Virginia of today and the Virginia of tomorrow. The monuments we raise and the symbols we include in our communities create a certain narrative, but up until now that narrative has been one-sided – and it’s time to tell our full story.

“As we continue our work to address systemic racism in our society, bringing this statue down will be an important step in the ongoing process of making Virginia a more open, welcoming, fair, and just place for everyone.”

The Court concludes its opinion saying, “Assuming arguendo that the Taylor Plaintiffs are correct in claiming that the language in the 1887 Deed and the 1890 Deed created restrictive covenants, those restrictive covenants are unenforceable as contrary to public policy and for being unreasonable because their effect is to compel government speech, by forcing the Commonwealth to express, in perpetuity, a message with which it now disagrees. For the reasons stated, we hold that the circuit court did not err in concluding that the purported restrictive covenants are unenforceable, that Governor Northam’s order to remove the Lee Monument did not violate the Constitution of Virginia, and that all of the Taylor Plaintiffs’ claims are without merit. Accordingly, we will affirm the judgment of the circuit court and immediately dissolve all injunctions imposed by the circuit court.”

