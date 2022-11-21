Pro lacrosse coming to Salem Civic Center starting next month

| By

The Salem Civic Center has hosted a variety of sporting events over the past 50 years-plus, including basketball, boxing, wrestling – even pro hockey. Now comes the Professional Box Lacrosse Association, and the Salem Mayhem franchise that debuts at the Civic Center on December 30 in a game against the Hampton Hammerheads. Season passes and single game tickets starting at 15 dollars for the Mayhem go on sale this Wednesday morning at 10am. George Manias is the team president; the first-year league owns all 9 franchises and will focus on rosters with American-born players:

(Salem news release) In its more than 50 years of existence, the Salem Civic Center has hosted a variety of professional sports including basketball, ice hockey, boxing, and wrestling, along with world class rodeo and ear-bending motocross. Now, fast-paced indoor lacrosse is set to make its mark in the arena as the Professional Box Lacrosse Association welcomes a Salem team to the fold for its inaugural season. The Mayhem is one of nine teams in the east coast based PBLA.

SALEM MAYHEM – VA. BINGHAMPTON BOMBERS – N.Y. CHARLOTTE BOOTLEGGERS – N.C.

ELMIRA RENEGADES – N.Y. HAMPTON HAMMERHEADS – VA. JIM THORPE ALL-AMERICANS – PA.

NEW ENGLAND CHOWDERHEADS SYRACUSE SPARK – N.Y. TRENTON TERROR – N.J.

Over the past 15 years, lacrosse has evolved into the fastest growing sport in America among both men and women, and

the PBLA plans to highlight the best parts of the game by showcasing the athleticism of collegiate lacrosse players.

The Salem Mayhem is set to open its season at home, Friday, December 30, against the Hampton Hammerheads.

“Every seat is going to be a good seat for this fast-paced action!” said Wendy Delano, Salem’s Director of Civic Facilities.

“The Indoor lacrosse set-up will be a perfect fit in our facility and it will be exciting to see the Salem Civic Center look

somewhat like it did in the old pro hockey days with the dasher boards, protective panels, and fast-paced action.”

The Salem Mayhem roster features elite athletes under the guidance of Coach Lindsay Sanderson. He is the former

general manager and head coach of the Philadelphia Wings, and he is a member of both the Ontario and

Canadian Lacrosse Halls of Fame.

The Mayhem’s first round draft pick was Kyle Leeming from Virginia Wesleyan. The Marlins netminder was ranked 4th in

the ODAC for save percentage.

SALEM MAYHEM 2022-2023 ROSTER

Kyle Leeming Brayden Brown Eric Dickinson Reece Eddy David Procoppio

Andy Myers Jacob Morris Bobby Dick Will Grise Todd Lloyd

2022-2023 HOME SCHEDULE

FRIDAY – DECEMBER 30, 2022 HAMPTON HAMMERHEADS 7PM – SALEM CIVIC CENTER

SATURDAY – JANUARY 14, 2023 CHARLOTTE BOOTLEGGERS 7PM – SALEM CIVIC CENTER

FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 10, 2023 SYRACUSE SPARK 7PM – SALEM CIVIC CENTER

SUNDAY – FEBRUARY 19, 2023 ELMIRA RENEGRADES 1PM – SALEM CIVIC CENTER

MONDAY – FEBRUARY 20, 2023 NEW ENGLAND CHOWDERHEADS 1PM – SALEM CIVIC CENTER

FRIDAY – MARCH 31, 2023 JIM THORPE ALL-AMERICANS 7PM – SALEM CIVIC CENTER

SUNDAY – APRIL 1, 2023 BINGHAMPTON BOMBERS 7PM – SALEM CIVIC CENTER