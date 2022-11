Free flu shots offered tomorrow as the number of cases spike early

Influenza cases are on the rise and the flu season that hasn’t hit its peak yet is expected to be much busier this winter. There is a free flu shot clinic tomorrow from 1 to 4pm at Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center for ages 6 months and up – while supplies last. Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie is an Infectious Disease Specialist at Carilion Clinic. Baffoe-Bonnie says masks are a good way to help guard against getting – or spreading – the flu in crowded public spaces.