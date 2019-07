Preparing for the worst: surviving at least 3 days if disaster hits

Whether it’s flooding or a man-made disaster, being prepared with an emergency kit is vital to your survival. Roanoke Emergency Management and American Red Cross recommend being prepared to survive for at least 3 days on your own if disaster strikes. They will be offering two short sessions titled “The First 72: Are You Prepared?” this Thursday, as WFIR’s Madison Everett reports:

