Popular downtown restaurant to close — then reopen with new name and focus

A popular downtown Roanoke restaurant is closing — but only for a month until it opens with a new name and new purpose. “The Quarter” says on its Facebook page it will close shortly, then become “Crescent City Bourbon and Barbecue” in late March or early April. As its new name implies, the new restaurant will focus on southern favorites, and its bar will place emphasis on bourbons.

From The Quarter Facebook page: Who Dat new restaurant in Downtown Roanoke?

We are pleased to announce that Crescent City Bourbon & Barbecue will open for business in late March-early April, 2020 at 19 Salem Avenue—the current location of the Quarter Restaurant. The current owners of the Quarter have teamed up with Chef Tyler Mason, the former Executive Chef at Billy’s and other local restaurants, to change the focus of the menu to southern favorites like brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken, all served with a variety of traditional and unique homemade sauces and sides.