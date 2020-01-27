Popular downtown restaurant to close — then reopen with new name and focus

A popular downtown Roanoke restaurant is closing — but only for a month until it opens with a new name and new purpose. “The Quarter” says on its Facebook page it will close shortly, then become “Crescent City Bourbon and Barbecue” in late March or early April. As its new name implies, the new restaurant will focus on southern favorites, and its bar will place emphasis on bourbons.
From The Quarter Facebook page: Who Dat new restaurant in Downtown Roanoke?
We are pleased to announce that Crescent City Bourbon & Barbecue will open for business in late March-early April, 2020 at 19 Salem Avenue—the current location of the Quarter Restaurant. The current owners of the Quarter have teamed up with Chef Tyler Mason, the former Executive Chef at Billy’s and other local restaurants, to change the focus of the menu to southern favorites like brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken, all served with a variety of traditional and unique homemade sauces and sides.
Loyal customers should not fret, however, as some of the Quarter’s old favorites will continue to be served, including some with new twists– like smoked gator. We believe our new focus fits a need in the downtown market and we look forward to the opportunity for everyone to try our new offerings.
Our iconic bar will not change but our primary focus will be on a variety of bourbons. Our collection will only grow over time but we are convinced you will enjoy our current offerings.
Live music will also continue to be a staple on the patio but an outdoor smoker, to complement the one indoors, will only add to the atmosphere.
Our plans are to be closed for about a month to do some needed renovations and upgrades to the kitchen, such as installing an indoor smoker, but we believe the wait will be well worth it. We thank the Quarter’s loyal customers for the last 9 years and we look forward to serving you for many more.