Fundraising campaign to replace Grandin Theatre seating completes the task

A campaign that began almost a year ago to raise $180,000 for replacement all of the seating at the Grandin Theatre is now complete. Each of those new seats cost the Grandin around 360 dollars to purchase and install. The campaign also raised enough money for acoustic wall panels in the main theater, which will be closed for a week during the upgrade. Seats in the three smaller screening rooms have already been upgraded; now comes the main theater space, which will happen at the end of February says Grandin Theatre Foundation executive director Ian Fortier:

