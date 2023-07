Popeyes opening is latest step to revitalize Tanglewood corridor

| By

There is still a long way to go, but Roanoke County’s plans to revitalize the Tanglewood area took another step forward Monday when Popey’s opened a new restaurant along Electric Road. The county formally adopted its “419 Town Center” plan four years ago in efforts to transform the corridor into more of a mixed use destination — commercial, retail and residential. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for Roanoke County’s 419 Town Center information website.