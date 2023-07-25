VT physicist: Oppenheimer movie is remarkably accurate

If you saw “Oppenheimer” over the weekend — or plan to any time soon — a Virginia Tech physicist says the movie avoids going Hollywood and is remarkably accurate. Kevin Pitts has studied J. Robert Oppenheimer’s life and the Manhattan Project that developed the atomic bomb. Pitts is Dean of Tech’ College of Science, and he says the film’s portrayals of the man and profound nuclear science decisions and events of the time are generally spot-on — to the moviegoers’ benefit. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: