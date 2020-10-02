Poll: Most Virginians disagree with their parties on proposed amendment

The fall ballot includes a proposed amendment to Virginia’s Constitution that would change the way the state’s General Assembly and Congressional districts are drawn up. The Democrat party opposes it — the GOP is in favor. But a recent statewide poll from Christopher Newport University suggests Virginians largely disagree with their own parties, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

From CNU’s Wason Center: Virginia voters appear poised to pass the state constitutional amendment that would change how redistricting is done, with support at 48% and opposition at 28% (24% are undecided). Support is strong among Democratic voters, Black voters, and college-educated voters. Republican voters oppose the amendment and independents are largely split on the question. “Considering that the Democratic Party of Virginia opposes this amendment, there seems to be a real disconnect with voters at the grassroots about reforming the way legislative districts are drawn,” said Wason Center Research Director Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo.