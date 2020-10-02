Poll: Most Virginians disagree with their parties on proposed amendment

The fall ballot includes a proposed amendment to Virginia’s Constitution that would change the way the state’s General Assembly and Congressional districts are drawn up. The Democrat party opposes it — the GOP is in favor. But a recent statewide poll from Christopher Newport University suggests Virginians largely disagree with their own parties, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:
From CNU’s Wason Center: Virginia voters appear poised to pass the state constitutional amendment that would change how redistricting is done, with support at 48% and opposition at 28% (24% are undecided). Support is strong among Democratic voters, Black voters, and college-educated voters. Republican voters oppose the amendment and independents are largely split on the question. “Considering that the Democratic Party of Virginia opposes this amendment, there seems to be a real disconnect with voters at the grassroots about reforming the way legislative districts are drawn,” said Wason Center Research Director Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo.
|Q9: Do you support or oppose amending the Virginia constitution to establish a redistricting commission made up equally of members of the General Assembly and citizens of the Commonwealth, to draw congressional and state legislative district lines. The new legislative lines will be subsequently voted up or down by the General Assembly, but cannot be amended?
|All
|Rep
|Ind
|Dem
|Males
|Females
|White
|Black
|18-44
|45+
|Non-College
|College
|Support
|48
|32
|41
|64
|51
|45
|46
|58
|47
|49
|41
|56
|Oppose
|28
|42
|41
|12
|28
|27
|29
|24
|24
|30
|32
|22
|Undecided (vol)
|20
|22
|8
|20
|18
|23
|20
|16
|25
|17
|22
|18
|Dk/Ref (vol)
|4
|5
|10
|4
|4
|5
|5