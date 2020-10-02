20 apply for Roanoke City Council seat; selection to be made Monday

21 Roanokers have applied to fill the City Council seat for the next two years that was left vacant when Djuna Osborne resigned last month. Among those are Beth Doughty from the Roanoke Regional Partnership and Luke Priddy – who ran unsuccessfully for a Democratic nomination for two Council seats on the ballot next month. All of the candidates will be interviewed at Monday’s 3-pm meeting.

NEWS RELEASE: In accordance with the Oct. 1, 4 p.m. deadline for submissions, the City Clerk’s Office in the City of Roanoke received Statements of Interest with regard to the unexpired City Council term of Djuna Osborne from the following citizens:

Diane Marie Casola

Rosheta Chase

John Randolph Clements

Jessie Amanda Huff Coffman

Elizabeth Doughty

Justin Kelly Dudley

Craig Gill-Walker

Justin Andrew Hunts

Nicole Gibson Hunts

James Andrew Leonard (Jim)

John Russell Faulkner Lewis

Amanda Marko

Alvin L. Nash

Anthony Peterson

Luke W. Priddy

Danyel Ferguson Rucker

Vivian Sanchez-Jones

James William Settle

Kimberly Stafford

Sherry Wallace

Paul J. Welsch

City Council will choose candidates for interviews on Monday, Oct. 5. Interviews will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday in the Council Chamber. A public hearing to hear the views of citizens regarding the candidates interviewed at 3 p.m. will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday evening in the Council Chamber.