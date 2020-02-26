Poll: More Virginians view Northam unfavorably now than after blackface scandal

The latest Roanoke College poll shows more Virginians disapproving of Governor Northam than was the case last year — immediately after the “blackface” scandal broke. The poll finds approval for Governor Northam is now 40%, and that is much better than the 27%. But disapproval has risen from 34% then to 41% now, and the poll’s director thinks there might be a link to this year’s most controversial General Assembly proposals.WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

The questions were part of a much larger survey of Virginians. Click here for full results and methodology.