Politico: Former Garrett staffers say they were treated like servants

Politico is reporting that the recent blowup in Congressman Tom Garrett’s office may have to do with tasks requested of his staff. The Politico website says Garrett and his wife asked the staff to essentially act as personal servants at times during working hours, like shopping for groceries to caring for their pet dog. The news site reports much of the controversy stemmed from Garrett’s wife, Flanna, who is frequently present at his capitol office. A Garrett spokesperson has declined comment.

