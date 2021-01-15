Political Science expert on Trump impeachment – and GOP future

The vote to impeach President Trump and possibly convict him post-term in the Senate may not accomplish what some Democratic lawmakers envision – so says the chairman of the political science department at Hollins University, who spoke to WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

With the second impeachment of President Donald Trump in the books and a Senate trial that could convict him looming ahead, a one-time Reagan White House staffer and former local Republican Party committee chair weighs in. Click below to hear an extended conversation with Ed Lynch:

