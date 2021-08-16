Political analyst: chaotic US withdrawal could be impeachable offense.

The chair of the Political Science department at Hollins University, Ed Lynch, says the ultimate outcome – the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan – would have been the same under the Trump Administration, which also wanted to remove most of the U.S. military forces by next month, but the former Reagan White House staffer doesn’t let President Biden off the hook. Lynch expects a Congressional investigation on the Administration’s plan for the withdrawal of troops and civilians from Afghanistan. Ed Lynch has written two recent books on the Middle East, where he has also been on the ground in recent years.