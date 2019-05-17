Police: Woman flees pursuit, crashes into pole, dies

From Roanoke City Police: On May 17, 2019 at around 12:15 am, Roanoke Police were in the area of Orange Avenue and Gainsboro Road NW when they observed a vehicle disregard a traffic light. The officer then conducted a traffic stop. As the officer approached the car, the vehicle fled the scene of the traffic stop. Roanoke Police initiated a pursuit of the vehicle.

During the pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a pole in the 900 block of Moorman Avenue NW. The driver of the vehicle, an adult female, was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS. Per department policy, this crash will be investigated by Virginia State Police.