Police struggle with murder suspect leads to gun discharge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A struggle between a police officer and a murder suspect led to the officer’s gun being discharged in a Virginia Beach hospital stairwell.

The Virginian-Pilot reports it happened Friday at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Virginia Beach police say no one was injured, and there was never an active shooter in the building.

In a statement released Saturday morning, police said an officer arrived at the hospital to take Matthew Christie into custody.

Christie, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and malicious assault of his 74-year-old mother, Linda Christie. She was found dead Oct. 16.

Police had responded to their home after a request to check on the welfare of the residents. At the time, Matthew Christie had serious injuries and was taken to Virginia Beach General.

On Friday, he fled from the arresting officer, who caught up to him in a stairwell. Officials said Christie attempted to disarm the officer, leading to his handgun discharging.

No one else was in the stairwell at the time and Christie was eventually restrained and taken into custody, police said. He’ll face additional charges from the incident.