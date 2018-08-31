Police: Someone is breaking into vehicles at trailhead parking lots

News release: Since August 4, Roanoke County Police have received reports of larcenies from vehicles occurring in the area of Carvins Cove and other parking areas along the Appalachian Trail in Roanoke County. Of the four reports, there are 23 victims. Wallets, purses and phones were taken from the vehicles, all of which were locked. There are no descriptions of suspects at this time. Police would like to remind citizens not to leave valuable items in their vehicles, and ensure the vehicles are locked before heading out to enjoy a hike along the trail. Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to call Detective Musser at (540) 777‐8641.