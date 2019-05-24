Police seek suspect in man’s murder, missing woman, carjacking

From Virginia State Police: CUMBERLAND, Va. – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, is investigating a multi-faceted incident that involves a Cumberland County homicide, a missing Cumberland County woman, a carjacking in South Hill, Va., and the ongoing search for a suspect.

The incident began at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday (May 24, 2019) when the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a homicide occurring at a residence in the 200 block of Mount Airy Lane. Upon arriving at the location, an adult male was found deceased inside the residence. A female, Amy Renee Fabian, 43, who lived at that residence, was not located at the residence.

At this stage of the investigation, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating George William Knisley, 41, of Carroll County, Md., as a suspect in the adult male’s homicide and Fabian’s disappearance. Knisley is believed to have left the residence on Mount Airy Lane driving a 2002 white, Ford F350 work truck.

During the course of the investigation into the Cumberland County homicide, the South Hill Police Department received a 911 call at about 6:30 a.m. Friday (May 24, 2019) from a woman who was walking out to her car at her residence and encountered a male subject. The male, who fit Knisley’s description, threatened the woman at gunpoint and stole her 2013 Honda Civic. The man then fled the scene. The woman was not injured.

The 2013 Honda Civic is white and has a Virginia license “LAR 64.”

Knisley is a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5’11 in height and weighs 180 lbs. He has a full beard and tattoos on his arms.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amy Renee Fabian and/or Knisley to call 911 or (804)492-4120 or the state police at #77.

The search is also ongoing for the F350 work truck, which was reported stolen out of Maryland May 23, 2019. The truck is white with “Alleghany Industries” displayed on the side and has a license plate of “22L 231.”