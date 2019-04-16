Police seek missing woman who needs medication

News release: Radford City Police are asking for assistance in locating Elizabeth Catherine Frazier, age 33 last seen on Saturday, April 13. She is possibly wearing jeans, men’s work-boots, black jacket, glasses and a beanie style hat. She is a white female, 5’11 tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Friends and associates are concerned due to Elizabeth needing medication that she is without, as well as not alerting anyone to where she was going. She is known to become agitated with people and leave unexpectedly, without telling others. She enjoys walking long distances and may be around bridges, train tracks or parks. Police are asking anyone that comes in contact with her to call their local police department. No foul play is suspected at this time. Police are concerned for her well-being and ask for the public’s assistance in locating her. If you have information, please contact the Radford City Police Department at (540) 731-3624.