Bremner tells Dawgs to stay focused, one game at a time

Keep on grinding – that’s what Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner is telling his players after they beat Peoria in the SPHL Challenge Round series. Now its on to the semifinals with a home game against Birmingham tomorrow night. Birmingham is the highest remaining seed after top-ranked Peoria was knocked out by Roanoke. Game time tomorrow at the Berglund Center is 7:05. The Dawgs were 3-2-2 against the Bulls this season. So can they run the table and win a league title?

